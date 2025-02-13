Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $198,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11,666.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,357,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450,824 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 690,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,913.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,384 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 450,409 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 381,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $81.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.