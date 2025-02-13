Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $213,000 Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after buying an additional 2,455,035 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after buying an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA stock opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 283.52 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,265.80. The trade was a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,784 shares of company stock valued at $100,756,372 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

