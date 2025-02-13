Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

