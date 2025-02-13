Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $218,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in EQT were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

EQT stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

