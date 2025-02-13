Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $246,000 Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Alcoa by 481.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

