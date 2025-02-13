Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after acquiring an additional 646,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,802 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,118,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,639,000 after acquiring an additional 345,553 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBI opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

