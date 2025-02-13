Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMD opened at $236.40 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.56 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.30.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This trade represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,307 shares of company stock worth $4,403,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

