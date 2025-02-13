Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $216,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.