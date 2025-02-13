Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,198 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Remitly Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remitly Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RELY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Remitly Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Remitly Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $457,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,882,297.59. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,059 shares of company stock worth $1,489,808. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

