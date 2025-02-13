Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,709.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,822.25. This represents a 23.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $8,314,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at $101,170,867.50. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,014 shares of company stock worth $12,782,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.90. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.26.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

