Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $921,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 179.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 19.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,748,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,583 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

