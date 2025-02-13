Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 1,490 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,537. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $100.03 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.66.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

