Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 423 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,527 shares of company stock worth $3,045,284. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

