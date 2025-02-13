Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 47 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Insulet were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,835,000 after buying an additional 320,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 193,839 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,697,000 after buying an additional 163,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $16,342,000.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $279.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

