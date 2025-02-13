Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7,888.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

