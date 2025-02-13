Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Reduces Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in ING Groep by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 273,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 100,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

