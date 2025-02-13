Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 1,609 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,646,000 after acquiring an additional 309,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,968,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,518,000 after acquiring an additional 380,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,404,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,887,000 after acquiring an additional 326,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onsemi Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

