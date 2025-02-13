Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 4,682 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in UWM were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 56.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,216 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 106.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.15 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

