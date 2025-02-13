Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,681.92. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $257.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

