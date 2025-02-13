Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Head to Head Comparison

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -80.93% N/A -66.09% Workday 19.86% 6.13% 3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Workday”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.93 -$2.28 million N/A N/A Workday $7.26 billion 9.45 $1.38 billion $6.03 42.77

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

89.8% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beyond Commerce and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Workday 0 7 21 0 2.75

Workday has a consensus price target of $292.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats Beyond Commerce on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that help organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; expense management solutions to submit and approve expenses; and a suite of human capital management applications that enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers planning applications; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. Further, it provides supply chain and inventory solutions to healthcare organizations; solutions to manage the end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle; and Workday Extend for customers and their developers to build custom applications. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

