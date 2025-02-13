Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,894,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $381,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at $18,000,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Workiva by 839.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 140,310 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.14.

Workiva Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.