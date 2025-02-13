XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of XOMA from $123.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

