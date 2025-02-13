YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $44.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.69.
YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
NYSE YETI opened at $37.93 on Monday. YETI has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
