Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $136.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

