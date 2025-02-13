Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Revvity by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 7,980.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $80,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

