Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 573.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $496,814.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,775.14. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $169,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,827.32. This trade represents a 62.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,860 shares of company stock worth $2,292,612 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $139.37 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

