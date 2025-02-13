Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Associated Banc by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 112,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,282,000 after purchasing an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 11,595.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 75,717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 410,118 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 101,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 116.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

