Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get News alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in News by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in News by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,528,000 after purchasing an additional 555,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. News Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.