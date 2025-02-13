Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tanger by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

