Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 691,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $81,888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,612.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after buying an additional 566,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EAT opened at $164.00 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

