Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

