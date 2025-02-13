Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 740.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of AVAV opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 0.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.38 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,480.56. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

