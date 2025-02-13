Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in DaVita by 295.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $171.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.10 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.