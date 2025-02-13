Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. abrdn plc lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

KRYS stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.50 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

