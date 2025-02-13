Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVA opened at $86.64 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

