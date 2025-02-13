Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $335.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.59. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

