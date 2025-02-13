Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,694 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,971,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 540,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 306,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 248,185 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $4,461,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 416.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 203,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

