Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $249,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 38.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $465,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.4% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $166.35 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.56 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

