Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 21.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOG. Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

