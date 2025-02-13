Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

EEFT stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.83. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,603.68. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. This represents a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

