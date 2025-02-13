Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Spire alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $39,228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $8,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 127.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $4,067,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SR opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Insider Activity at Spire

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.89. This trade represents a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).