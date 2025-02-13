Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of KMPR opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $73.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

