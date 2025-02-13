Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 116.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 75.5% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

