Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 363.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 968,601 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1,501.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 739,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,565 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 240,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 374.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

