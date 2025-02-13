Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of ST opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

