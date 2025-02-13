Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 906.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

