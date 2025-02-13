Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $89.39 and last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 4451636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.97.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on Z. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $134,813.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,085.79. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $600,836.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,023.20. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,896,034 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.