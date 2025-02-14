27,911 Shares in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 432,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $426,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 37.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

