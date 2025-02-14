4,983 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in United Airlines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $100.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

