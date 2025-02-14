Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 355.4% in the second quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 407,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 968.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $201.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,348 shares of company stock worth $5,036,214. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

